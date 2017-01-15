LANDIKOTAL: Two minors died due to extreme cold as the weather has remained chilly in Landikotal for the last one week, sources said on Saturday. The sources said that cold weather and power cuts in Landikotal made life miserable for the local people. Two children, sources said, died in Landikotal due to the unbearable cold weather.Four-month old Nizam and one-month old Sufyan died when they fell ill due to pneumonia as a result of the cold and dry weather. The members of the bereaved families told reporters that they were too poor to buy firewood to keep their homes warm. They said they used the available resources to keep their houses warm, but failed to protect the newborn babies. The residents asked the government and Tribal Electricity Supply Company (Tesco) to provide minimum eight hours electricity to Landikotal as they feared that the chilly weather could cause more deaths in the coming days. Doctors said that the cold and dry weather every year caused many seasonal diseases including chest infection and asthma.

