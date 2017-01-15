Print Story
20 students injured as bus rams into school van
January 15, 2017
KARAK: A speedy passenger bus rammed into a school van on Indus Highway, injuring 20 students and a driver on Saturday.The police and local people said a private school’s van carrying students after school timing was hit by a Karachi-bound bus at Fateh Sherri Chowk on the Indus Highway and it fell into a ravine. All the injured were immediately taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Karak. One of the injured students was later referred to a hospital in Peshawar due to his critical condition. The driver and the cleaner of the bus fled the scene and the police impounded the vehicle.