NOWSHERA: A man was killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident at Kheshgi Payan on Saturda. They said that one Alam Khan along with his cousin Khaista Rehman was riding his motorbike when Zaibullah and Hijratullah opened fire on them at Mair area in Kheshgi Payan.

