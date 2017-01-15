PESHAWAR: Festive firing at a wedding on the Pajaggi Road killed a young boy and injured another teenager on Saturday. Officials of the Rescue 1122 said that a 12-year-old boy Hamza and another teenager Abbas sustained bullet injuries during celebratory firing at a wedding in Fazalabad in the limits of Mathra Police Station.

The official said ambulances were rushed to the spot after the incident and the wounded shifted to hospital.

Hamza succumbed to injuries while Abbas was being treated in hospital. There were no reports of any arrests till late Saturday.

