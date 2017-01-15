MINGORA/PARACHINAR: Tourists thronged scenic Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kurram Agency to enjoy snowfall as a fresh spell of rain and snowfall started on Saturday.

The mountain peaks in Swat received snowfall while plain areas received rain. The tourists frolicked in the snowfall and took selfies.

The failure of the National Highway Authority (NHA) and district administration to remove snow from the roads spoiled the joy of excited tourists as their vehicles got stuck in snow for hours.

The plains and mountain peaks in Kurram Agency wore a white blanket as parts of the tribal region received snowfall.Tourists arrived in a huge number to enjoy snowfall and take pictures.

The snowfall that started the other night continued at regular intervals throughout the day. The Koh-e-Sufaid, plain areas and Parachinar, the administrative headquarters of Kurram Agency, received snowfall.

The tourists were amused and were seen cooking food to enjoy the snowfall and cold weather.

The road remained slippery due to snowfall due to which several vehicles skidded off the roads.

Several persons sustained injuries in various road accidents. However, no major accident took place.

