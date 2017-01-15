Aaghaz-e-Dosti launches Indo-Pak peace calendar

NEW DELHI: Aaghaz-e-Dosti, a joint Indo-Pak Friendship initiative, Saturday launched its fifth edition of Indo-Pak peace calendar in India. The launch was followed by a discussion on "Sharing of Hopes".

The discussion had eminent speakers including Virendra Sahai Verma, Dr Subba Rao, Dr Syeda Hameed and Kamla Bhasin. This Indo-Pak peace calendar features selected paintings (six paintings from India and six from Pakistan) from students of class 8 to 12 from India and Pakistan. These paintings depict an innocent and apolitical horizon of peace. “We received thought-provoking expressions from students of several cities in India and Pakistan.”

Alongside the paintings, peace calendar includes messages from peace activists and renowned intellectuals. Peace calendar includes messages of Dr Salima Hashmi, Dr IA Rehman, Prof. Mubashir Hassan, Khadim Hussain, Masood Aslam from Pakistan and Dr Shashi Tharoor, Virender Sahai, Ashok Mehta, Dr Syeda Hameed, Dr Kavita Sharma and Sudheendra Kulkarni from India.

The purpose of this calendar is to remind people that peace is the only solution to problems, sharing dreams and hopes of friendship which will be reminded every time one glances at it. It is a rekindling of hope for enhancing people to people connect through expressions and desires of students who paint their dreams of traveling across borders.

This year the calendar started its journey from Lahore via Toba Tek Singh and Peshawar has now reached to make its way in Delhi. It is slated to continue its caravan to Karachi on January 28 and will complete its journey in Chandigarh next month.

Aaghaz-e-Dosti also planning to launch this calendar in Dehradun, Panipat, Mumbai and Kolkata and also across borders of South Asia, in Kyrgyzstan and United States of America. People from all walks of life are expected to participate and eminent speakers will share their thoughts and experiences.

