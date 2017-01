BANNU: The police and BDU officials defused three hand-grenades and two rocket shells in the limits of the Miryan Police Station on Saturday, official sources said. The BDU officials carried out the job in the Jangikhel area. --Correspondent

0



0







Grenades, shells defused was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 15, 2017 and was last updated on January 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179316-Grenades-shells-defused/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Grenades, shells defused" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179316-Grenades-shells-defused.