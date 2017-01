LAHORE: An under-trial prisoner at Camp Jail died due to some medical complications on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Haider Ali, son of Muhammad Ibrahim, was in jail in connection with a case registered against him under Section 9C at Harbanspura police station. He was admitted to jail hospital on December 10, 2016, where he expired on Saturday.

