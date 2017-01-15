Print Story
X
-
19 dead as boat capsizes in IndiaJanuary 15, 2017Print : World
NEW DELHI: At least 19 people died on Saturday after a boat carrying some 40 revellers returning from a kite festival capsized in the Ganges river in eastern India, police said.
“We can confirm that 19 people have died. Rescue operations are on to find those still missing,” Manu Maharaj, senior police superintendent, told AFP.
TV footage showed emergency workers searching for survivors in the waters as anxious family members waited on the shore.
The victims were travelling to take part in a Hindu religious festival near Patna, the capital of Bihar state.
Local media said the boat was packed beyond capacity with revellers attending the annual celebration organised by the state government.