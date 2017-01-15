NEW DELHI: At least 19 people died on Saturday after a boat carrying some 40 revellers returning from a kite festival capsized in the Ganges river in eastern India, police said.

“We can confirm that 19 people have died. Rescue operations are on to find those still missing,” Manu Maharaj, senior police superintendent, told AFP.

TV footage showed emergency workers searching for survivors in the waters as anxious family members waited on the shore.

The victims were travelling to take part in a Hindu religious festival near Patna, the capital of Bihar state.

Local media said the boat was packed beyond capacity with revellers attending the annual celebration organised by the state government.

0



0







19 dead as boat capsizes in India was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 15, 2017 and was last updated on January 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179310-19-dead-as-boat-capsizes-in-India/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "19 dead as boat capsizes in India" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179310-19-dead-as-boat-capsizes-in-India.