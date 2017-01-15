MIAMI, Florida: Erislandy Lara knocked out Yuri Foreman with a crushing left uppercut in the fourth round on Friday to retain his World Boxing Association super welterweight world title.

Cuban southpaw Lara made good on his vow to make a statement against former champ Foreman, even though the knockdown he was credited with in round three looked more like a slip by the challenger.

One round later, however, there was no doubt as his well-placed uppercut sent Foreman, a Belarus-born fighter based in the United States, reeling.

Foreman eventually regained his feet but was disoriented and Lara won by knockout at 1:47 of the fourth.

“I promised I would do it and I did it,” said Lara, who improved to 24-2-2 with 14 wins inside the distance.

The satisfied champion promptly called out the cream of the middleweight division — unbeaten champion Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan, and Mexico’s former champ Canelo Alvarez.

“I’m ready to fight the best in the world, Golovkin, Canelo,” he said. “Whoever is willing to step in the ring with me, I’m willing to fight.”

0



0







Lara knocks out Foreman to retain super welterweight belt was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 15, 2017 and was last updated on January 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179287-Lara-knocks-out-Foreman-to-retain-super-welterweight-belt/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Lara knocks out Foreman to retain super welterweight belt" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179287-Lara-knocks-out-Foreman-to-retain-super-welterweight-belt.