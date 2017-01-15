LONDON: Trainer Liam Wilkins’ licence has been taken away from him for allowing the unauthorised sparring session last November that resulted in former British middleweight champion Nick Blackwell being taken to hospital.

Blackwell, 26, had retained a trainer’s licence but been forbidden from sparring after he retired from boxing having suffered a bleed on the brain following a defeat by compatriot Chris Eubank Jnr last March.

Although he recovered he was advised not to get back into the ring even in sparring sessions.

However, the temptation proved too much and yet again he underwent surgery to reduce swelling on the brain.

The sport’s domestic governing body the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) took a dim view of the other two parties involved in the session and in withdrawing Wilkins’ licence said his conduct had been ‘detrimental to the interests of boxing’. Blackwell’s sparring partner Hasan Karkardi received a six month suspension.

