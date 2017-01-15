Print Story
Champions France cruise past Japan
PARIS: Defending champions France cruised to a 31-19 win over Japan for a second victory in two games at the world handball championship on Friday but their joy was tempered by injury to star player Luka Karabatic.
The pivot of the champions suffered a right foot injury and was replaced although an outclassed Japan were unable to build on his absence as France kept up their perfect record after an opening 31-16 win against Brazil on Wednesday.
“The injury was the only negative thing in the match. Luka will have a scan on Saturday morning,” said coach Didier Dinart.
Ludovic Fabregas, just 20 years old, took the chance to shine in Karabatic’s absence with the Montpellier man scoring seven goals in a man of the match performance.