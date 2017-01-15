National Badminton Championship

KARACHI: After lifting team events titles on Friday, WAPDA’s shuttlers kept their killer instinct in the men’s and women’s singles competitions of the National Badminton Championship being held here at the PSB Coaching Centre on Saturday.

In the men’s singles initial rounds, WAPDA’s international Hafiz Irfan Saeed, Amir Saeed, Akif Chaudhry, Ali Mehdi and Ahsan Asif won their matches comfortably.

Meanwhile in the women’s singles, WAPDA’s Sahar Akram, Aneela Rasheed, Saba Rasheed and Mahoor Shehzad won their respective matches.

The defending champion Palwasha Bashir will play her game on Sunday (today).

Results:

Men’s Singles: Hafiz Arfan Saeed (WAPDA) beat Tayab Bashir (Army) by 2-0 (21-12, 21-13), Herrison Brent (NBP) conceded walk-over Akif (HEC), Amir Saeed (WAPDA) beat Noman (ISL) by 2-0 (21-13, 21-13), Shahroz Jameel (Punjab) beat Hayat Ullah (Police) by 2-0 (21-11, 21-19), Akif Chohdry (WAPDA) beat Shahmeer, Iftekhar (Punjab) 2-0 (21-11, 21-19), Murad Ali (NBP) beat Adeel (Army) 2-0 (21-13, 21-16), Farhan Mahib (Sindh) beat Ariz Ali (Railways) 2-0 (21-16, 21-15), Ali Mehdi (WAPDA) beat Ahsan Rana (HEC) 2-1 (21-10, 19-21, 21-16), Ahsan Asif (WAPDA) beat Ahmed Jangjua by 2-0 (21-15, 21-19), Ahmed Tariq (SNGPL) beat Ehtesham by 2-0 (21-17, 21-13),

Women’s Singles: Sahar Akram (WAPDA) beat Rida Hanif(ISL)by 2-0 (21-11, 21-9), Zubaira (SNGPL) got walkover against Mehwish Zaman (Sindh), Aneela Rasheed (WAPDA) beat Arifa Hassan (Army) 3-1 (19-21, 21-19, 21-15), Saba Rasheed (WAPDA) got walkover against Dua Hassan, Maimona Ameer (Balochistan) beat Hina by 3-1 (13-21, 21-12, 21- 17), Mahoor Shahzad(WAPDA) beat Najma Farhan (Sindh) 2-0 (21-4, 21-12).

