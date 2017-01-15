Shehzad sparkles in Islamabad’s big victory, Karachi Blues win again

KARACHI: Ahmed Shehzad blasted spectacular 163 not out to enable Islamabad romp to their third win when they overwhelmed Lahore Whites by nine wickets in their vital match of the National One-day Cup for Regions at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Karachi Blues also won their third game from four matches when they overpowered FATA by 18 runs on D/L method.

The out-of-favour Test opener Shehzad, playing as guest player for Islamabad, hammered 14 fours and three sixes in his fantastic 144-ball knock to help Islamabad chase the 271-run target in 47.3 overs after losing just Shan Masood (37) in the process.

Shehzad, who also topped the departmental one-day event recently, added 197 runs for the second wicket with Sarmad Bhatti who struck 68 not out. Sarmad smashed four fours from 83 balls.

Shehzad shared 75 runs for the opening stand with Shan Masood. The Test discard struck three fours from 37 balls before being held at fine leg by Gohar when he attempted a sweep shot off the bowling of the experienced off-spinner Adnan Rasool.

Earlier, Usman Salahuddin hammered 90 not out to guide Lahore Whites to 270-6 in the allotted 50 overs. The experienced right-handed batsman hammered eight fours and two sixes in his nice knock which came off 94 balls. He put on 67 for the third wicket with Gohar Faiz, who hit 34-ball 36 with four fours. He then shared another 67 for the sixth wicket partnership with Umaid Asif who smacked four fours in his rapid 21-ball 31.

Imam-ul-Haq (48) and Anas Mehmood (26) also made good effort with the bat. Imam, nephew of chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, smacked two fours in his patient 68-ball effort. Anas struck two fours from 42 balls. Young off-spinner Arsal Sheikh was the pick of the bowlers with 2-53.

Meanwhile at Marghzar Ground in Islamabad, Karachi Blues maintained their fine run after loss in the initial game at the hands of Karachi Whites as they recorded their third straight win when they tamed FATA by 18 runs on D/L method when the game was ended due to bad light.

Chasing 269, Karachi Blues reached 176-4 in 30 overs when bad light intervened forcing the umpires to end the game with Karachi Blues well ahead the oppositions at that stage.

Test discard Khurram Manzoor’s golden run with the bat continued as the right-hander belted a much needed 77 off 80 balls to play a key role in his team’s triumph.

Khurram smacked 13 fours in his fine knock. Fawad Alam made 32-ball 31 not out with four hits to the fence, while Ramiz Aziz belted 19-ball 20 not out with a couple of fours.

Saad Altaf, Irfanullah Shah, Asif Ali and Hafizullah got one wicket each.

Earlier, young guest player Hussain Talat (119*) hit his second successive hundred to enable FATA pile-up 268-6 in the 46-overs a side game which was reduced due to delayed start.

The 20-year-old from Lahore struck nine fours and four sixes in his 121-ball unfinished knock. Talat added 125 for the sixth wicket with all-rounder Asif Ali who hit 52-ball 57, striking five fours and two sixes.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar, who was part of Pakistan Test squad against Australia recently, picked 2-35. The win took Karachi Blues to six points, while this was the third loss for the tribesmen.

At Diamond Club Ground in Islamabad, Lahore Blues inked their maiden win when they downed Rawalpindi by 14 runs on D/L method to take their points to three from four outings.

Lahore Blues were bowled out for 259 in 46.1 overs with Reza Ali Dar (63) once again emerging as leading scorer for his side. He hit three sixes and two fours in his rapid 55-ball knock. He shared 49 for the fifth wicket with Agha Salman (43) who hit four fours from 36 deliveries. Hafiz Saad Nasim (37), skipper Salman But (33) and Kamran Akmal (32) were the other distinguished scorers. Out of favour international all-rounder Sohail Tanvir got 5-30. Young leg-spinner Shadab Khan captured 2-76.

In response, when Rawalpindi reached 197-7 in 37 overs the game was finished due to bad light. Pakistan’s hard-hitting batsman Sohaib Maqsood (41) and Sarmad Hameed (39) left some impact with the bat. Sohaib struck four fours from 49 balls, while Sarmad banged four fours and a six from 49 deliveries.

Earlier, opener Awais Zia (34) and Naved Malik (26) provided a solid 64-run start to Rawalpindi. The left-handed international Awais hammered four fours from 38 balls. Naved struck four fours from 38 deliveries. Left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar (3-25) and off-spinner Agha Salman (2-28) bowled with tight line and length.

At Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar, the match between Peshawar and Karachi Whites was abandoned due to bad weather with each outfit claiming one point each. Karachi Whites moved to seven points and still lead the eight-team competitions’ group stage.

