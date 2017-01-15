Cost of plea bargains

This refers to the article, ‘The taboo of plea negotiations’ (Jan 14) by Dr Abdul Razzaq. I strongly disagree with the writer’s view that the scope of plea bargains should be widened to include other criminal offences within their ambit.

On the contrary, there is a pressing need to reform the law and abolish plea bargains as they do little to mitigate corruption and simply offer convenient deals to help corrupt officials get off the hook. Such lenient arrangements will only weaken the scope of accountability and allow corruption to pervade all spheres of society.

Anis Ahmed

Lahore

