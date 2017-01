Complaints of gas shortage from Westridge, Rawalpindi reduced significantly after the government regulated the supply of gas to a few CNG stations.

There are three CNG stations in our vicinity and when they operate the gas pressure drops so low that it takes hours to boil a cup of water. The government is requested to keep such restrictions in place at least till winter.

Col (r) Riaz Jafri

Rawalpindi

