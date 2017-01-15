Print Story
Public libraries
January 15, 2017
Newspost
In Karachi, public libraries are next to zero. Books hold immense importance in any civilised nation. The country’s young generation doesn’t have a habit of reading. Book-reading is slowly dying down.
It is time to take an immediate action. Bookstores and schools should arrange book-reading sessions regularly. Libraries should be established across the city so that students can go there and read books and/or magazines.
Hamna Riaz
Karachi