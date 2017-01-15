In Karachi, public libraries are next to zero. Books hold immense importance in any civilised nation. The country’s young generation doesn’t have a habit of reading. Book-reading is slowly dying down.

It is time to take an immediate action. Bookstores and schools should arrange book-reading sessions regularly. Libraries should be established across the city so that students can go there and read books and/or magazines.

Hamna Riaz

Karachi

0



0







Public libraries was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 15, 2017 and was last updated on January 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179262-Public-libraries/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Public libraries" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179262-Public-libraries.