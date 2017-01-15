Child labour remains a serious problem in many parts of the world. Many of these children live in underdeveloped countries. Their living conditions are crude and their chance for education is minimal. Throughout the ages and in all cultures children would join their parents to work in fields, in marketplaces and around homes as soon as they were old enough to perform simple tasks. The use of child labour was not regarded a social problem until the introduction of the factory system. Due to lack of literacy level and poverty, parents force their children to work and earn some money. Preventing children from enjoying their childhood, hampering their development and causing lifelong physical or psychological damage is not only determinate to families but also to communities and to society as well.

Pakistan has banned child labour but still children can be seen working in houses, motels, etc. Child labour should be banned so that children cannot be exploited by traders and industrialists. For this, the government should provide free education system to children so that they can get a better job after completing their education.

Jazib Munawar Khan

Dera Ghazi Khan

