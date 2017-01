This refers to the letter, ‘Wandering on the platform’ (Jan 14), by Khaled Saleem. It is unfortunate to find out that the running staff of Pakistan Railways are working on a low pay scale. A/C technicians have a professional diploma, work for long hours and are being paid low salary.

The writer’s suggestion is on point. The BPS of A/C technicians should be raised to have them live a comfortable life.

Sundus Mukhtar

Rawalpindi

0



0







Running staff was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 15, 2017 and was last updated on January 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179259-Running-staff/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Running staff" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179259-Running-staff.