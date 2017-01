It is good to know that militant attacks declined in 2016. However, militant groups still hold a great threat. Last year, Quetta was the most affected.

Plans to fight these threats look easy on paper. In reality, it is so much more than that. The challenges of it should be acknowledged and dealt with accordingly. One hopes that the country will be able to become terrorism-free soon.

Zeeshan Ahmed

Quetta

