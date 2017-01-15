Broken roads

This is to draw the attention of the CDA to the downtrodden roads of Islamabad. The condition of the service road from Golra Mor to Riphah International University Islamabad is very bad. Frequent diggings – for drainage work etc – have created a nuisance for commuters. In fact, people on foot cannot walk on the roads. Incessant rain adds more to the misery.

The concerned authorities are requested to look into the matter at the earliest. Granted maintenance work is important, but the authorities should come up with a proper strategy that can address discomfort of commuters.

Malik Amer Hanif

Islamabad

