PESHAWAR: Festive firing at a wedding on the Pajaggi Road killed a young boy and injured another teenager on Saturday.

Officials of the Rescue 1122 said that a 12-year-old boy Hamza and another teenager Abbas sustained bullet injuries during celebratory firing at a wedding in Fazalabad in the limits of Mathra Police Station.

The official said the ambulances were rushed to the spot after the incident and the wounded shifted to the hospital. Hamza succumbed to injuries while Abbas was being treated at the hospital.

There were no reports of any arrests till late Saturday.

Minor girl dies in Nowshera accident: A minor girl was killed when she was hit by a speeding vehicle while crossing road in Pabbi tehsil on Saturday, official sources said.

One Muhammad Naeem reported to the police that he along with his eight-year old daughter was crossing the Cherat Road near Mirza Gul Baba when a speeding vehicle (FDV-5211) hit her, killing her on the spot.

