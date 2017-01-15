MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has evolved a strategy to retrieve land meant for New Balakot City housing project from occupation of previous owners and restart allotting plots of land to survivors of the 2005 earthquake.

The strategy was decided after the provincial assembly’s standing committee on rehabilitation and settlement took notice of the delay in completion of the project being developed to settle survivors of the Balakot red zone and Garlat areas. “We were directed by our high-ups in a meeting held in Peshawar to implement the law to retrieve the land and start development of the project,” said Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Hussain while speaking to reporters.

The meeting, which was held in Peshawar on Friday, was attended by chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chairman Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstructing Authority, secretary finance, senior member board of revenue, secretary law, commissioner of Hazara and deputy commissioner of Mansehra.

The then president Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf had inaugurated New Balakot City housing project with an estimated cost of Rs13 billion to settle families of red zone in Balakot but development work was suspended in 2010 when the landowners created law and order situation.

