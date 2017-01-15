NOWSHERA: A man was killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident at Kheshgi Payan on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that one Alam Khan along with his cousin Khaista Rehman was riding his motorbike when Zaibullah and Hijratullah opened fire on them at Mair area in Kheshgi Payan.

As result, Khaista Rehman was killed on the spot while Alam Khan sustained injuries.

The accused fled the scene.

The body and the injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital where the injured was stated to be stable. The body was handed over to the family members for burial after autopsy

Grenades, shells defused in Bannu: The police and the bomb disposal unit (BDU) officials defused three hand-grenades and two rocket shells in the limits of the Miryan Police Station on Saturday, official sources said. They said the police with the BDU officials reached Jangikhel area and defused three hand-grenades, two rocket shells and one mine.

