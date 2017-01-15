Print Story
Flood victims get compensationJanuary 15, 2017
LAKKI MARWAT: District Nazim Ashfaq Ahmad Khan Meenakhel and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Bakhtiar Khan distributed compensation cheques among the flood affectees from Kaichi Kamar village on Saturday.
The residents of flood-hit Kaichi Kamar village received financial aid as their houses were damaged by flash floods last year.
Bakhtiar Khan said the district administration had provided tents and relief items to the affectees when the village was flooded last year.
“We conducted a survey through the revenue officials to assess loss and sent a report to the provincial government to release funds for compensation,” he added.