MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Hajj and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Mohammad Yusuf on Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was not sincere to address issues facing the people.

“Imran Khan should divert his attentions to the issues being faced by people in KP, instead of focusing on Panama Papers Leaks,” he told a gathering in Chajar area of Oghi tehsil.

He said the people were deprived of development and prosperity due to ineffectiveness of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz won 2013 general election in Mansehra and the party would emerge victorious in the coming polls.

January 15, 2017