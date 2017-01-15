Islamabad

Vocational skills should be introduced at National Child Protection Centre (NCPC) for imparting technical education to street children free of cost.

New Secretary Incharge Ministry of Human Rights Rabiya Javeri Agha during a visit to NCPC an attached department of Ministry of Human Rights said besides formal education skill learning is imperative for our youth.

The secretary was briefed that most of the children involved in beggary were brought here voluntarily through counselling with their parents or through police to give them education as it is their basic right.

Director NCPC Muhammad Yousaf Shah informed the secretary that the centre is providing education from nursery to class two after which they would be enrolled in government schools to pursue their studies formally.

Joint Secretary MOHR Humaira Azam Director General International Cooperation Muhammad Hassan Mangi and other officials of ministry of Human Rights also accompanied the Secretary during the visit.

The secretary visited various sections of the centre and interacted with the children.

She lauded the services of the NCPC staff and directed to utilise the space of the centre more appropriately.

The newly appointed ministry official was briefed that school uniform of children was also prepared in the centre by the girls from slum communities under the guidance of a trained teacher.

These girls not only stitch these uniforms to cater need of students but also learn the sewing skill to earn respectable living.

On the occasion the secretary Human Rights also donated a sewing machine to a needy girl Rubina who is working at NCPC sewing centre.

