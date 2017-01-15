Pakistan is role model for Saarc countries: NAB chief

Islamabad

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said that Pakistan has role model for Saarc countries in eradication of corruption as Pakistan is the only country who’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI) according to Transparency International Report has been decreased from 126 to 117.

“Pakistan has become first chairman of Saarc Anti Corruption Forum which is great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB,” he said while chairing a meeting to review performance of NAB in eradication of corruption at NAB Headquarter here on Friday.

The chairman said that NAB during the last 16 years has received about 3, 26,694 complaints from individuals and private / public organisations. “During this period it authorised 10992 complaint verification, 7303 inquiries, 3648 investigations, filed 2667 corruption references in respective accountability courts and overall conviction ratio is about 76 percent. “Since NAB’s inception, one of its major achievements has been the recovery of around Rs285 billion of ill-gotten money which was deposited in the national exchequer which is a remarkable achievement of NAB,” he added.

He said figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the same period of 2015 to 2016. He said the comparative figures for the latest two years are indicative of the hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB staff in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty. “Increase in the number of complaints also reflects enhanced public trusted in the NAB,” he added.

Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said the NAB has devised a comprehensive Partly Quantified Grading System in NAB in order to review and further improve the performance of officers/officials of NAB. “Under this grading system, NAB Regional Bureau’s are being evaluated for the last two years at a given criteria which has proved very successful and the performance of NAB’s Regional Bureaus is increasing day by day due to regular check and balance,” he added.

He said that has initiated an Internal Accountability Mechanism (IAM) and the inefficient, unscrupulous and delinquent officers are being weeded out and proceeded against under relevant provisions of law. “The NAB had initiated disciplinary proceedings against 84 officers / officials during the last two and half years, out of which 60 cases have been finalised with 23 major penalties, 34 minor penalties and 4 exonerated,” he added.

The chairman said the NAB has established its Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in Rawalpindi Regional Bureau which has facilities of digital forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis. “Due to establishment of NAB’s own Forensic Science Lab (FSL), NAB has rationalise its workload and timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of all cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months-from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court,” he added.

He said NAB intends to establish its own Anti-Corruption Academy at Islamabad on the pattern of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy for capacity building of NAB officers/officials on modern lines including training of white colour crimes etc.

He said that NAB has organized Saarc Seminar in Islamabad in which India and other members of Saarc countries participated. “Pakistan has role model for Saarc countries in eradication of corruption and made first chairman of Saarc countries Anti-Corruption Forum which is great achievement for Pakistan as well as NAB,” he added.

