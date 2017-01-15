Islamabad

The deputy mayors of Islamabad have said the demand to introduce amendment in Local Government Act is ridiculous because it can only be done by the National Assembly and Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) has nothing to do with it.

Deputy Mayor Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi said when the councillors and vice chairmen contested in the local government elections they were fully aware about the structure of the local government so showing reservations over it at this time would serve no purpose.

"No one has cheated the councillors and the vice chairmen because they had prior knowledge about the power structure of IMC. So they should now play their due role instead of putting in efforts to create hurdles in the process of development and prosperity," he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the alliance of councillors and vice chairmen has demanded amendment in Local Government Act otherwise they would move the court to seek more powers related to right to vote and financial affairs.

