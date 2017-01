Islamabad

The government has reimbursed an amount of Rs6.8 billion to the students of MS, M.Phil and Ph.D from less developed areas as financial assistance in terms of tuition fee.

Official sources informed a radio channel the fee has been disbursed through Higher Education Commission Under Prime Minister’s Fee Reimbursement Scheme. These students belonged to FATA Balochistan and some other areas of the country.

