The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Raja Amer Iqbal has said that introducing and adopting the concepts of Productivity, Quality and Innovation (PQI) in industries are the key drivers for national competitiveness benefiting the people of Pakistan.

He was addressing a delegation representing Dr Woon Kin Chung, Managing Consultant and Chief Productivity Strategist Singapore, Arsyoni Buana, Programme Officer at Asian Productivity Organisation and Muhammad Zafar Ullah, deputy manager (MIS), National Productivity Organisation (NPO), at the chamber premises here on Saturday.

Senior Vice President Rashid Waien, Vice President Asim Malik, member of the executive committee Nasir Mirza and Secretary General Irfan Manan were also present on the occasion.

While talking to the delegation, Raja Amer Iqbal said that PQI will significantly contribute to a sustainable growth while promoting competitiveness in the country. He emphasized the need for synergies among government, chamber of commerce, academia and private sector to achieve PQI objectives.

While referring to the mega project China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), RCCI President said that country’s economy, especially industrialization can only be revived once we have PQI frame work in place. Government should come forward and announced lucrative incentives for industry people to revamp their old age technologies, he urged. Manufacturing, textile, steel, food processing and gem stones industry can doubled its revenue if they adopt modern and state of the art technologies. Efficiency and Quality are the key fundamentals to meet the challenges of competitiveness with you global trade partners, he added.

