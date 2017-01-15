Rawalpindi

Khadija Mushtaq, CEO Roots Ivy International Schools, Colleges & University has been awarded an honorary doctorate degree in Business by BPP University in UK for being the pioneer innovator of global education and international university linkages, says a press release.

Her recent efforts have enabled BPP University in UK to collaborate with Roots School System (RSS) IVY University College in Pakistan to offer degrees in Business, Management and Law to the students of Pakistan.

Dr. Khadija has worked extensively to bring a revolution in the UK Education System. She pioneered the University of London Programme and reached out to the general public.

Khadija Mushtaq, an educationist by profession is the leading student career counselor and has guided Pakistan towards a prosperous and enlightened future by mentoring and empowering the young generation through her dedication and hard work, commitment to excellence and personal interest in each one of her students.

In 2010, she was the youngest educationist in the history of Pakistan to receive the highest civil award ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ in the field of education by the president of Pakistan.

She has received multiple awards for being ‘The Most Accomplished Woman Entrepreneur of the year’ consecutively for the last five years, ‘Best 100 CEOs & Leaders of Pakistan’ and ‘Best CSR and Global Excellence Award’.

