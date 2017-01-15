Tractor kills boy, younger sister

LAHORE

An 18-year-old boy and his 12-year-old sister were killed by a speeding tractor trolley in the Nishtar Colony police area on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Adnan and his sister Ayesha. Eight-year-old Aroosa, who was also accompanying her two siblings, suffered injuries and was admitted to hospital.

They were on their way to school on a bike when a recklessly driven-tractor trolley hit them.

The tractor driver escaped leaving his vehicle behind at the scene. Police have shifted the bodies to morgue and impounded the vehicle.

The relatives and area people staged a demonstration and blocked traffic by placing the bodies on the road.

The protesters chanted slogans against the police and demanded immediate arrest of the accused driver.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister has also taken notice of the incident and directed stern action against the person responsible for the incident.

encounter: A 'robber' was killed by police in an alleged encounter in Nishtar Colony area on Saturday.

Reportedly, two armed robbers were on their way back after robbing a citizen when police signaled them to stop them on Kamahan Road. Upon which, the robbers opened fire at the policemen who retaliated in the same fashion and killed one robber while his accomplice escaped from the scene.

Police have shifted the body to morgue.

warden: The Lahore Traffic DIG and the provincial minister for primary health visited Mayo Hospital to inquire after a traffic warden who had sustained injuries while foiling a robbery attempt on his way home.

The DIG announced financial assistance of Rs 100,000 for the warden, Amjad. Minister Khawaja Imran presented bouquet to the traffic warden and directed the hospital administration to provide best medical facilities to him.

Two injured: A 40-year-old man and a boy were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a hardware shop on Ghazi Road on Saturday.

Rescuers removed the injured, identified as Azam, shop owner, and 12-year-old Ali Haider, to hospital where their condition was sated to be stable.

Prisoner dies: An under-trial prisoner at Camp Jail died due to some medical complications on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Haider Ali, son of Muhammad Ibrahim, was in jail in connection with a case registered against him under Section 9 C at Harbanspura police station.

He was admitted to jail hospital with some medical complications on December 10, 2016, where he expired on Saturday.

