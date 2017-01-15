PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and senior central leaders Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi have expressed their grief on the death of mother of senior journalists Sohaib Marghoob and Haris Marghoob.

In a statement issued here Saturday, they also expressed condolences on the death of Rukhsana Noor, wife of well-known producer and director Syed Noor.

Expressing their condolences to Sohaib Marghoob and Syed Noor, the PML leaders prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls.

