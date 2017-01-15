Lahore

Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq said Pakistan Railway has started constructing and restoring railway stations.

Addressing a meeting, he said construction of railway stations has been started from Bahawalpur and Raiwind. The Gujranwala railway station will also be restored.

Moreover, land grabbers would be held accountable, he added. He said railway stations of Karachi Cantt, Karachi City, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Quetta etc will be upgraded soon.

The minster ordered the official to adopt a professional approach. He also directed the official to run 10 burnt trains after restoration and upgradation. CEO Muhammad Javed Anwar, Chairperson Mrs.

Parveen Agha and other officials were also present at the meeting.

