LAHORE

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has challenged the transfer of administrative control of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to the Ministry of Water and Power in the Lahore High Court through a writ petition.

Four leaders of the party including Jahangir Khan Tareen, Shafqat Mahmood, Arif Alvi and Shireen Mazari filed the petition stating that it was an unconstitutional move for transferring the administrative control of Nepra to the Ministry for Water and Power. They said that under Article 154, it was the right of the Council of Common Interest to make such policies and decisions which was completely ignored. Neither the public was asked nor the cabinet gave any approval regarding transferring Nepra to the ministry, they said. They prayed the court to set aside the decision of the government.

There was already a petition filed through Advocate Sheraz Zaka against four regulatory bodies in the LHC.

