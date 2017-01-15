Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1) Sir, I have passed FSc pre-engineering with 70% marks and a year has passed. I have planned to study further but I do not have information about universities. Please, guide me that what is best to study for me? (Nida Ikram, Lahore)

Ans: First of all you will have to decide what do you want to study, the degree that you want to do and whether you want to study in Pakistan or abroad.

It will of course depend on your family circumstances, your financial background and your current place of residence, if you choose to study at a Pakistani university. In case you wish to select a university abroad, then all the things become very important before an advice can be given to you.

Please, let me know the answer to all the questions and perhaps we can help you out in finding a suitable degree and university for you.

Q2) l recently completed my MBA in HR with 2.68 CGPA and now i want to find a job. Kindly, tell me which field is best for my future career? (Hafsa Qadeer, Karachi)

Ans: Since you have already done your master's in business and HR it is highly recommended that you pursue your career within the human resource domain. While you can focus on HR you may be able to use your management skills to learn more about management decision-making, marketing, finance and other aspects of business. In case you don’t find a relevant job I would suggest that you go for an internship, paid or unpaid, and once you have a hands-on experience your career opportunities will be enhanced in future.

Q3) I’m a medical student and have an urge for appearing in the CSS exam. I’m a little bit double-minded whether I should continue my medical career or go for the civil service. I was told to contact you for guidance. So what should I do? This confusion sometimes interferes with my studies. (Abdul Qayyum, Islamabad)

Ans: It is a very difficult domain and I am unable to answer your question until/unless I know which year of medicine or professional examination are you currently in. If you are about to complete your medicine then it would not be advisable to leave this degree half way through but I will suggest that you complete your MBBS, do your house job, get on with a practical experience/job and meanwhile try to appear for a CSS examination. It is unfortunate that you will be making the decision because doing medicine is not easy and the entire mode you would be foregoing a very pious and respectable profession that most people want to do. Please do a careful thinking before making a final decision.

Q4) I used to read your advice in Jang Group, very glad to know the way you guide people. I want to get guidance too. I did master's in Human Resource Management in 2012-2014 from University of the Punjab. After that I did teaching in American School in Saudi Arabia, but I really want to proceed in Human Resource field. Now I'm coming back to Pakistan and need to know what should I do.? (Sidra Malik, Saudi Arabia)

Ans: Human resource management is a very huge and vast field within the business domain. It is particularly suited to females if they do it with interest and passion. I am sure once you return to Pakistan and apply for a job at good multinational organisations you will at least get a startup position. If not don’t be disappointed and find a good internship in human resource and once you get into a workplace environment you will find several opportunities to move forward and to better understand which area is best for you. I wish you all the success in your future endeavors.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is the recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).

