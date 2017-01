Condolence: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has expressed grief on the death of mother of magazine in-charge of daily Jang, Sohaib Marghoob. The chief minister prayed may almighty Allah rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

0



0







Condolence was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 15, 2017 and was last updated on January 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179216-Condolence/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Condolence" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179216-Condolence.