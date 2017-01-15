Bureau’s deputy chief awards extra salary to officers and staff

The officers and staff of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Karachi have been awarded extra salary in recognition of being the best among all the seven regional divisions of the bureau.

NAB Deputy Chairman Imtiaz Tajwar visited the bureau's Karachi division and distributed cheques among all the officers and staff. During his visit in connection with the annual appraisal, he praised the performance of NAB Karachi throughout the year 2016.

Addressing the ceremony as chief guest, Tajwar said NAB was marking the day as historic on account of introducing a competitive point-based evaluation system for appraisal of performance. The Partly Quantified Grading System is a stringent method of evaluation of quantity as well as quality of investigations on international standards and scientific lines.

The bureau's deputy chief said the credit went to the leadership of NAB Chairman Chaudhry Qamar Zaman for introducing financial reward in recognition of best performance amounting to more than Rs10 million, adding that it was in addition to the ex gratia bonus disbursed to NAB officers every year.

Tajwar congratulated NAB Karachi Director General Lt Col (retd) Siraj-ul-Naeem and appreciated his professionalism and leadership by virtue of which the bureau's city division was able to earn the prestigious award of best performance by President Mamnoon Hussain.

Lt Col Naeem told the ceremony that during his tenure in Karachi to date, NAB Sindh had transformed from an average performer to the best performer, for which the credit went to each single officer as well as member of staff of the Karachi division.

He said NAB Karachi had not only excelled but had also been maintaining the same level of extraordinary performance.

Highlighting the division's performance, he said that during the previous year NAB Karachi had filed more than 100 references in accountability courts, caused 131 arrests, completed 142 inquires, disposed of 6,865 complaints and recovered around Rs1.11 billion by way of direct recoveries, which were being disbursed back to government departments.

He added that by way of NAB's intervention, Rs915 million were indirectly recovered for various departments, including recovery of Rs306 million from defaulters of electricity that had now been disbursed back to the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company.

The appraisal ceremony was also attended by Brig (retd) Hadeed, NAB Senior Director Maj (retd) Sabbir Ahmed, Farmanullah Khan and all the officers of NAB Karachi.

The ceremony was concluded by distribution of cheques among the officers and members of staff.

