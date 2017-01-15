‘Newborns face rising risks of non-communicable diseases in Pakistan’

Stress, unhealthy lifestyle habits and the prevalence of chronic diseases in adults are leaving Pakistan’s newborns more vulnerable to the threat of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), said speakers at an event at the Aga Khan University on Saturday.

Experts at the ‘International Conference on Stress and Conditioning: Impact on Maternal and Generation Health’ noted that economic, social and psychological pressures led to stress and high levels of stress hormones affected the baby in the womb.

These chemicals can trigger genetic changes which stall the development trajectory of the brain and heart of a fetus resulting in lifelong effects on the fetus’s learning capability, social functioning and ability to fight disease.

Pakistan has approximately 80 million people who suffer from NCDs or life-style related illnesses such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, obesity, chronic lung and kidney disease and mental illnesses. The number of Pakistanis with these diseases is increasing by about 10 percent a year, and speakers noted that prospective parents with NCDs were also more likely to pass on their illness to the next generation.

“Our healthcare system is geared towards treating those suffering from NCDs now. But there isn’t enough attention paid to the inter-generational effects of disease. By focusing on early interventions in the period between conception and birth we can reduce the lifelong risk of neurocognitive, metabolic and cardiac disease and ensure that every child achieves their full potential,” said Dr Nuruddin Mohammad, director of maternal and fetal medicine at the AKU’s division of women and child health.

During the conference, speakers shared how innovations in neurosonographic imaging – advanced ultrasounds of a fetus’s heart and brain – were enabling the early detection of delays in brain and heart development.

New technology is also helping identify biomarkers – chemical indicators – that can predict developmental delays that may lead to disease in adulthood.

This makes the first 2,000 days of a child’s life extremely important and investing in healthcare during this period could result in the greatest returns for society in terms of health and wellbeing.

Speakers noted that in many cases of NCDs, screening and interventions in adults was significantly less effective as irreversible genetic modifications had already taken place.

Dr Rehan Ali, associate professor in paediatrics at the AKU, said: “The link between nourishment and lifelong health has been long established. Insights into the developmental origins of health and disease are clearly showing the importance of environmental factors on maternal and fetal health. This research is making a strong case for conducting healthcare initiatives earlier in life to help achieve targets under Sustainable Development Goal 3.”

The one-day conference was preceded by three workshops which enabled the exchange of skills in areas relating to disease management during pregnancy and the sharing of knowledge on ethical issues in obstetrics.

Other speakers at the conference included Dr Stephen Lye, executive director, Fraser Mustard Institute for Human Development, Canada; Marleen Temmerman, chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the Aga Khan University’s Medical College in Nairobi; and Professor George Chrousos from the Athens University Medical Schools in Greece.

