Four more die as rain turns Karachi into a mess

Number of rain-related deaths in city reaches eight; citizens continue putting up with power outages and rainwater accumulated on roads;

chief minister says situation not satisfactory

Intermittent rainfall that started in Karachi on Friday afternoon continued on Saturday too turning the city into a mess of cesspools and killing four more people, taking the number of rain-related deaths in the metropolis to eight while dozens others have been injured.

Residents of several areas continued to put up with prolonged power outages caused by the rain and cold winds as well as the fear of becoming stuck in traffic jams forced many of them to remain indoors.

Most of the city’s markets and bazaars remained shut too as light to moderate showers continued throughout the day. Rainwater accumulated on the major thoroughfares of the city and low-lying areas, yet again exposing its poor infrastructure.

Police and rescue services said four people died of electrocution in Azizabad, Shadman Town, City Railway Colony and Lines Area.

On Friday, four other people had died of rain-related reasons in different areas of the city.

On Saturday, Haris Memon, 28, was electrocuted in Block-3 of Azizabad when a live electricity cable fell in a pool of rainwater while he was returning home.

Another man, Muhammad Nawaz, died in Sector 15, Shadman Town when a live electricity cable broke and fell on him. An eight-year old child, Hasnain, was electrocuted in City Railway Colony when he was playing outside his home and stepped on a live electricity cable.

Jamal Ahmed, 30, a resident of Lines Area, died when he accidentally touched an electricity pole in the area during rainfall.

Power outages

The residents of several areas of the city suffered prolonged power outages on Saturday. The K-Electric’s said it had restored power supply to many areas, but at the time this story was filed, some areas were still reeling in the dark.

Dozens of K-Electric feeders tripped on early Saturday morning because of rain, affecting Gulshan-e-Maymar, Sohrab Goth, Abul Hasan Asfahani road, many blocks of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, various areas of Malir, Airport, Model Colony, different sectors and blocks of Landhi and Korangi.

Power outages were also reported in Garden, Ramswami, Lasbela, Clifton, Shershah, Colony, Lyari, Sher Shah, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, and New Karachi.

Power went out in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block in the morning and the supply was still not restored by the time this report was filed. A spokesperson for the K-Electric said their teams were active and the overall power supply system remained intact on Saturday.

He added that their rapid response teams were available and restoring power supply to all affected areas.

“The majority of the affected feeders were restored within a few hours whereas uninterrupted supply to strategic installations including the airport and Dhabeji was ensured,” he said. “The K-Electric teams are in the field to address local faults and individual queries. The affected areas include some parts of Korangi and Malir as well as Garden East. Customers in select blocks of Federal B Area, North Nazimabad and some parts of Gulshan-e-Iqbal were also affected by the rain-related outages.”

Temperature drop

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said the temperature in the city would drop to 9 degrees Celsius on Sunday and there would be no more rain from Sunday morning.

Karachi Met office director Abdur Rashid said the temperature would remain between 9 and 11 degrees Celsius on Sunday and further drop to 8 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The Met office director said the largest amount of rainfall - 53mm - was recorded at the PAF Masroor and PAF Faisal Bases on Saturday. North Nazimabad received 46mm, Model Observatory 43mm, Airport 35mm, North Karachi 34mm, Landhi 17mm, and Gulshan-e-Hadeed 7mm.

Draining efforts

The city’s authorities started draining accumulated rainwater from roads in some areas including Gulbai, where a large pool had formed. But overall, the municipal authorities failed to address the problem.

Vehicles were seen stuck in pools of water on many major roads including University Road, Sharea Pakistan, and Sharea Faisal. Mayor Waseem Akhtar said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation was using all resources available at its disposal to clear the accumulated rainwater.

“The aim is to remove the water and not worry about whose domain an area falls under,” he added.

CM’s visit

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah during his five-hour visit to the rain-affected areas of the city said th situation was not satisfactory but comparatively better because of the cleaning of drains and the removal of encroachments, adds Azeem Samar.

He said it was an uphill task to remove encroachments from Gujjar Nala and local government minister Jam Khan Shoro had done a great job for which he must be appreciated.

Replying to a question, he said he was in touch with the Karachi mayor.

“He is on the streets and I am also visiting the city to review the draining of rainwater accumulated on the roads and streets,” he said.

“I am supporting the mayor and invited him to join me in this trip but he was working in some other areas,” he added.

The chief minister said that there were some traffic issues because roads were being reconstructed.

“Instead of appreciating some people are criticising the government for carrying out development work in the city.”

The chief minister visited Sharea Faisal, Nipa Chowrangi, Liaquatabad, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, Golimar, Sher Shah, and Lyari.

Shah also said government would address all the reservations raised by interior ministry over Sindh’s request to place certain madrasas in the province on the Fourth Schedule

He added that the recommendation for putting some madrasas on the banned outfits list was made on the basis of intelligence reports.

