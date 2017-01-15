Reuters

Chicago

U.S. soybean futures rose on Friday on follow-through buying on the U.S. Agriculture Department's surprise cut to its domestic production estimate and ending stocks on Thursday, traders said.

Soymeal led soybeans higher amid concerns that excessive rains in Argentina could limit the size of the soybean crop in the worlds top soymeal exporter.

Corn futures eased while wheat was mixed, with CBOT soft red winter wheat contracts easing while K.C. hard red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat firmed.

MGEX spring wheat hit its highest since July 2015.Signs of continued strong export demand for U.S. supplies helped turn soybeans higher after trading lower during the overnight session.

The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday morning said that private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations in the 2016/17 marketing year.

0



0







Soybean up was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 15, 2017 and was last updated on January 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179203-Soybean-up/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Soybean up" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179203-Soybean-up.