Karachi

Slow trade activity was witnessed at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rate remained unchanged.

Spot rate stood firm at Rs6,375 per maund (37.324 kg) and Rs6,832/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs6,510/maund and Rs6,977/40kg after addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

One analyst said cotton prices remained down in the US, China and India while they were steady in the local market because of an increase in the demand and a decline in the crop. “Local market is likely to remain steady,” he said.

Karachi Cotton Exchange recorded domestic transactions of around 7,000 bales in Rs6,225 per maund to Rs6,700 per maund. Transactions were recorded from Dahaki in Sindh while lint trade from Punjab was recorded from its stations: Faqirwali, Bahawal Nagar, Yazman Mandi, Sadiqabad, Khanewal and Ali Pur.

0



0







Cotton steady was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 15, 2017 and was last updated on January 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179202-Cotton-steady/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Cotton steady" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179202-Cotton-steady.