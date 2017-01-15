Reuters

New York

Oil prices fell on Friday and ended the week three percent lower on lingering doubts over the extent of OPEC cuts, with sentiment worsened by concerns over the economic health of the world´s second-largest oil consumer, China, after it reported the steepest falls in overall exports since 2009.Record Chinese crude imports of 8.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in December helped to buoy prices somewhat, traders said, but they could not hide underlying fears over the overall health of the world´s second-biggest economy.

Brent crude futures settled 56 cents lower at $55.45 a barrel, ending the week with a loss of about 3 percent.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell by 64 cents to close at $52.37 also notching a weekly drop of nearly 3 percent. "China right now seems more interested in keeping capital in the country than focusing on growth overall," Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago said.

