The price of gold turned higher on Friday, hovering below the prior session's seven-week top as the US dollar weakened and US. Treasury yields came off their highs, with the metal on track for a third straight weekly gain.

The greenback and yields were initially higher on the back of strong U.S. retail sales, which reinforced the prospect of the Federal Reserve raising rates this year, perhaps sooner than previously expected, traders said.

Spot gold was 0.2 percent higher at $1,197.99 an ounce by 3:09 p.m. EST (2009 GMT).

It was up 2.1 percent on the week. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.3 percent at $1,196.20 per ounce, ahead of the U.S. holiday on Monday, when the market will close early.

The gold price has risen 6.5 percent since a mid-December low and on Thursday reached its highest level since Nov.

23, after President-elect Donald Trump failed to elaborate on his plans to cut taxes and boost infrastructure spending.

