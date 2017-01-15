Investors look to SC, earnings for direction next week

Investors hoping equities can sustain their recent bounce next week will carefully watch the Supreme Court’s proceedings on Panama papers, while weeks long corporate earnings announcement will also help determine the market direction.

Analysts believe the earnings season, set to start next week, should set the mood going forward.

“For now, Panama case seems to be the only concern for the market in the near-term as the hearing is getting close to its conclusion,” one analyst said.

Pakistan stocks exchange (PSX) closed the week ended January 13, 2017 on marginal gains as the market saw a cautious stance by the investors amid political uncertainty and heavy foreign selling.

The benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 172.27 points or 0.35 percent to close the week at 49,210.50 points. The KSE-30 shares index gained 77.92 points or 0.29 percent to end at 26,739.23 points.

Foreign investors portfolio investment (FIPI) registered net outflow of $46.2 million while average volumes traded increased by 19.7 percent to 489 million shares. Humaira Akhtar at JS Global said the local bourse largely remained range-bound on selling pressure from both local and foreign investors.

Two major developments during the week included withdrawal of subsidy on fertilisers barring imported urea followed by increase in prices by local manufacturers and announcement of much awaited Rs180 billion exports package by the government.

Fahad Qasim at Topline Securities said market had a rollercoaster ride during the week on the back of fertiliser sector subsidy reversal notification, much anticipated textile package and investors’ positive sentiment towards engineering sector due to growth in steel sector.

Index started the week on a dull note with textile sector as an exception as investors took bets on much anticipated export relief package to be announced by the Prime Minister. The announcement of Rs180 billion on Tuesday provided further conviction throughout the week.

Engineering sector continued its winning streak on the back of increasing demand as government signed financial close of 870 MW Suki Kinari hydropower project. On standalone basis, Mughal announced the commencement of two melting furnaces of 96,000 MT combined capacity from January 2017, leading the stock to post 13.8 percent return over the week.

Similarly, Hub Power Company Limited (HUBC) was also among the investors’ favorites, after they decided to increase their stake in the joint venture with China Power from 26 percent to 47.5 percent.

On the flip side, fertilizer sector saw heavy selling as government discontinued fertilizer subsidy as the allocation of Rs27 billion supports was exhausted.

On the macro front, World Bank revised Pakistan’s growth rate upward to 5.2 percent for FY17 and 5.5 percent for FY18 from 5.0 percent and 5.4 percent respectively. Additionally, Pakistan’s trade deficit widened to $14.5 billion during 1HFY17 due to steep decline in exports and growing imports.

0



0







Investors look to SC, earnings for direction next week was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 15, 2017 and was last updated on January 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179195-Investors-look-to-SC-earnings-for-direction-next-week/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Investors look to SC, earnings for direction next week" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179195-Investors-look-to-SC-earnings-for-direction-next-week.