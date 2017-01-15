SAO PAULO: Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country´s sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, media reported on Saturday.

According to Veja, which cited people with direct knowledge of the talks, lawyers for Camargo Correa are negotiating plea deals for 40 executives, including a member of the family that controls Camargo Correa´s parent, Camargo Correa SA.

In an emailed statement to Reuters, Construtora Camargo Correa said it was the first company to seek a full leniency deal with prosecutors investigating the scandal.

It promised to continue cooperating with authorities but did not comment further on the Veja report.

