LAHORE: The Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) on Saturday welcomed the announcement of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif about restoration of subsidy on fertilisers.

KBP Senior Vice President Sarfraz Ahmed Khan said the government had taken the decision well in time to save farmers from any troubles.

"Withdrawal of the subsidy on fertilisers could affect millions of farmers in Punjab by increasing their production cost," he said.

The main objective of the subsidy was to increase the use of fertilisers and raise per acre yield. Farmers were largely disappointed due to withdrawal of the subsidy he added.

