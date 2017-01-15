KARACHI: JS Bank has successfully marked its 10th anniversary under the leadership of its highly experienced management team, a statement said on Saturday.

“I would like to congratulate all the stakeholders of the JS Bank, especially the leadership team and staff for achieving this milestone through their consistent efforts to deliver value to our clients,” Ali J. Siddiqui, Chairman of the JS Bank, said during a discussion held at Jahangir Siddiqui Auditorium at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA).

“We have an exceptional team and our success is a testament to the high standard of services we provide to our clients”.

Outlining the progress of the bank over the last 10 years and its vision for the future, Siddiqui said the JS Bank will continue to enhance its services to best serve its clients along with building its international presence.

“Through the years, we’ve grown steadily to help meet our customers’ changing financial needs but we haven’t lost the personal touch that is at the heart of personalized banking”, he added.

Over the course of his talk, which was attended by the management and the employees of the JS Bank, Siddiqui gave an in-depth analysis of the challenges facing the country’s financial industry. Moving forward, he also reflected on his personal outlook and experiences as a young but seasoned corporate leader.

Being the CEO of Mahvash & Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation (MJSF), a charitable foundation of the JS Group he also spoke about the numerous philanthropic initiatives taken by JS Bank in partnership with the Foundation. MJSF primarily focuses on healthcare, education, social enterprise and humanitarian relief. Through these and other initiatives, MJSF has provided opportunities to empower disadvantaged members of society.

JS Bank currently operates 307 branches in 152 citieswith one overseas branch in Bahrain and offers a diverse range of financial services. Its long-term rating is 'AA- (Double ‘A’ Minus) and short-term entity rating is 'A1+' (A One Plus). Based on the last three years the Compound Annualized Growth Rate (CAGR) of JS Bank deposits is 41 percent whereas the banking industry AGR is 14%. This shows the trust of the depositors on the policies and future of the JS Bank as its deposit base is over Rs 200 billion.

0



0







JS Bank marks 10 years of excellence was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 15, 2017 and was last updated on January 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179183-JS-Bank-marks-10-years-of-excellence/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "JS Bank marks 10 years of excellence" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179183-JS-Bank-marks-10-years-of-excellence.