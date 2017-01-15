Horticulture exports need govt support to cross $1bln mark: FPCCI

ISLAMABAD: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) said on Saturday exporters can immediately raise the country’s horticulture exports to $1 billion if they get government’s support, as horticulture exports already crossed $641 million in 2015-16.

Ahmad Jawad, FPCCI dead on horticulture exports said internationally horticulture sector has been gaining importance since last two decades in world trade. “The fact is that in recent years, developing countries have created a space for themselves in this market. But they are not able to move beyond four to five percent of the world trade and in comparison Pakistan's share is just 0.3 percent,” Jawad said. “This is unfortunate as the potential for Pakistan to become an important player in the international market for fruits and horticultural products is significant.”

He said the commerce ministry has identified four areas and horticulture is one of them but no incentive in the PM Exporters Incentive Package of Rs 180 billion “which is unfortunate.” “The government must admit that horticulture sector has not received the attention it deserves.”

Pakistan's horticulture industry is well-distributed among the various climate zones which range from the sub-zero temperature of mountains of north to dry and humid plains of Punjab in the central of the country and to the coastal areas of Baluchistan and Sindh.

Jawad said it has been proven that the potential for horticulture exports is enormous and by putting it under the STPF government has accepted this fact. “However, there is a growing need for the government to strengthen the sector and that can only be done by giving it more attention,” he added. “The government should provide some support to exporters for Hot Water Treatment (HWT) plants and CA stores under equity sharing arrangements and incentives on freight-on-board (FOB) value; so that this sector may also perform as well as in the CPEC trade route.”

Riaz Khattak, vice president FPCCI, said business community has aired serious concern over a rapid decline in the country’s exports and called for taking immediate steps to reverse the tide, as Pakistan ranks 138 on Ease of Doing Business index.

Despite the offer of incentives to textile exporters in the package, the performance of “inept export managers” was not satisfactory, Khattak said.

Khattak also pointed out that India had used protectionist policies very effectively and now its exports were worth nearly $300 billion. “They were just $23 billion two decades ago and have grown 15 percent per year on an average. Why don’t we use this yet?”

Abdul Malik, chairman All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) also wrote a letter to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, asking him to include the horticulture sector in the Rs180-billion package.

The letter said the government should provide 5% incentive on freight-on-board (FOB) value and a three-year holiday from the 1.25 percent tax including withholding tax (WHT) and Export Development Fund (EDF).

